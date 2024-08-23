sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Mpox | US Elections | Sunita Williams | PM Modi in Poland |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • 'He Will Serve Himself': Harris Takes a Dig at Trump During DNC Nomination Speech

Published 09:27 IST, August 23rd 2024

'He Will Serve Himself': Harris Takes a Dig at Trump During DNC Nomination Speech

Kamala Harris took a dig at her rival Donald Trump, on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago while delivering the nomination acceptance speech

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
'I Promise to Be a President for All Americans': Harris Accepts Presidential Nomination | LIVE
Kamala Harris took a dig at her rival Donald Trump, on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago while delivering the nomination acceptance speech | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:59 IST, August 23rd 2024