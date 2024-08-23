Published 09:27 IST, August 23rd 2024
'He Will Serve Himself': Harris Takes a Dig at Trump During DNC Nomination Speech
Kamala Harris took a dig at her rival Donald Trump, on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago while delivering the nomination acceptance speech
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Kamala Harris took a dig at her rival Donald Trump, on Day 4 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago while delivering the nomination acceptance speech | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:59 IST, August 23rd 2024