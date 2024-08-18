sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Trump Zigzags Between Economic Remarks and Personal Insults in Pennsylvania Rally

Published 06:38 IST, August 18th 2024

Trump Zigzags Between Economic Remarks and Personal Insults in Pennsylvania Rally

Donald Trump repeatedly swerved from a message focused on the economy into non sequiturs and personal attacks

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris
Donald Trump repeatedly swerved from a message focused on the economy into non sequiturs and personal attacks | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

06:38 IST, August 18th 2024