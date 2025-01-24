Trump’s Immigration Crackdown: Over 500 Arrests and Hundreds Deported in First 3 Days

Washington: In the first days of Donald Trump's presidency, the US government launched a major crackdown on illegal migrants. A massive operation saw hundreds of individuals arrested and deported, signaling a strong shift in immigration enforcement. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reported that 538 illegal migrants were taken into custody, with many already deported within a few days of the new administration taking office.

Karoline in a online post said, “The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors,"

“Trump Administration also deported hundreds of illegal immigrant criminals via military aircraft. The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept.", she added.

This follows US President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order of "Protecting the American People Against Invasion," which asserts that the United States experienced an unprecedented surge in illegal immigration over the past four years. The order states, “Millions of illegal aliens crossed our borders or were permitted to fly directly into the United States on commercial flights and allowed to settle in American communities, in violation of longstanding Federal laws.”

The order went on to state that many of these “aliens unlawfully within the United States" pose serious “threats to national security and public safety,” having committed vile and heinous acts against innocent Americans.