Trump’s Trust Moves to Sell Up to $2.3 Billion in Truth Social Stock

US President Donald Trump's social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), has filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to allow the sale of nearly 115 million shares of stock from his trust. If sold, these shares could be worth over $2.3 billion at recent prices.

TMTG, which operates Truth Social, submitted a registration statement on Wednesday that would permit multiple shareholders, including Trump’s trust, to sell their stock.

The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which is overseen by Donald Trump Jr., holds 114,750,000 shares—all of which were included in the filing.

While the filing does not guarantee if or when Trump’s shares will be sold, it signals a potential move to cash in on the company's stock.

Stock Reaction and Dilution Concerns

News of the filing sent Truth Social’s stock down 6.5% in early trading, dropping to $18.93 per share. The stock has already lost more than half its value since Trump took office in January.

If all the registered shareholders decided to sell, the move would more than double the public float, which could significantly dilute the value of existing shares.

Newsmax's Influence?

The timing of the filing comes just days after Newsmax, a conservative media company, went public and saw its stock price skyrocket from $10 to $233 in two days. Truth Social could be hoping to benefit from a similar surge in investor enthusiasm for right-leaning media platforms.

What’s Next?