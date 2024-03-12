Advertisement

Amsterdam – A Tulip in the Netherlands was named after Indian-American diplomat Shefali Razdan Duggal to honour her efforts in promoting gender equality. The American Ambassador to the Netherlands received this honour on March 8, while the world was commemorating International Women's Day. The pink Tulipa ‘Shefali’ tulip was bred by Maveridge International from St. Maarten and was the result of an extensive project that commenced in 2009. According to AIPH, the project was conducted with the aim of creating strong and disease-resistant tulips.

After learning that the flower was named after her, Ambassador Shefali Razdan Duggal expressed her gratitude for the honour. “The tulip is a beautiful flower which has been cherished and loved for centuries and so positively represents the Kingdom of the Netherlands," the Indian-American official exclaimed. She also noted that the name-giving coincided with International Women’s Day, a cause which is close to the Ambassador's heart. “Throughout history, women have been forced to overcome gender bias and discrimination, and we have worked hard and continue to work hard to reach milestones. We do this for ourselves and for future generations of women to be seen, to be heard, to be included and to be empowered,' the official furthered.

More about the Tulip

According to AIPH, the Shefali Tulip is the outcome of a cross between the Tulipa ‘Lucky Strike’ and an excellent cut tulip. The experts believe that the flower is easy to grow and propagates well. The experts have also stated in a rough estimate that within just 5 to 7 years, several hundred thousand bulbs will be available for greenhouse flower forcing. Meanwhile, Duggal is touted as an advocate for inclusive women’s rights and is an “International Gender Champion". “Advancing gender equity and equality is a critical matter of inclusion, justice, and fairness. As was famously stated at the 1995 UN Fourth World Conference on Women, revolving around the theme ‘Women’s rights are human rights’," Duggal averred.

According to the US Embassy in the Netherlands, Duggal Sworn in the office on September 20, 2022. Before assuming her current role, she was a San Francisco Committee member of Human Rights Watch, served on the Leadership and Character Council at Wake Forest University, and was on the National Advisory Board of Inside Washington at Miami University of Ohio. The Indian-American diplomat also served on the National Finance Committee of Joe Biden for President 2020 and was a National Co-Chair of Women for Biden. According to the American consulate, Duggal who is a Kashmiri who was born in Haridwar Uttar Pradesh. She moved to the US with her family at a very young age and grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio.