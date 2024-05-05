Advertisement

Pani puri, or golgappa, is one of the most popular snacks in India, and people always try to experiment with it. Sometimes, we see people using different types of fillings or sometimes using something else instead of masala pani.

But have you ever heard of Tuna Pani Puri, in which instead of normal aloo filling, the filling is made with tuna? This dish comes from a restaurant named Curryfish at the Tavern in Ontario. The viral video shows the best-selling handmade pani puri with a distinct black hue. Also, all the puris were stuffed with tuna and the flavorful pani, which made sure that you had a burst of flavours in your mouth.

The video showcases the hard work and dedication of the staff and their precision in making it. And they encourage everyone to eat the full puri in one go.

Watch the viral video:

The video was posted by the official page of Curryish Tavern on Instagram, and it has more than 5k likes. The plating of the dish also looks great, as it comes with rocks and gol gappas putting over them.

The caption of the video says, “Tuna Pani Puri 🐟🐠🐟🐡🍣

Every Indian knows pani puri or gol gappe.

You can find these on any street side or a fancy restaurants.

But this version can be found only at Curryish Tavern. Our labour of love.”

People’s reactions in the comments:

"Looks delicious," commented one user, while another confessed, "I'm tempted to criticize, but I'm intrigued." "It tastes good, by the way," confirmed a remark, while someone else eagerly expressed, "I'd do anything to try it."

An Instagram user praised the innovative variation, declaring, "Adore these!! Such a fantastic twist on puchkas!" Despite the excitement, a few viewers expressed a preference for traditional flavors, with one comment respectfully noting, "Not every dish needs meat, out of consideration for my fellow Indian neighbors."