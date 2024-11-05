sb.scorecardresearch
  • Two Chinese Nationals Shot At in Pakistan Amid Rising Security Concerns

Published 14:15 IST, November 5th 2024

Two Chinese Nationals Shot At in Pakistan Amid Rising Security Concerns

A Pakistani guard shot and wounded two Chinese nationals working in a textile mill in the southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Pakistan Army Killed 7 Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
A Pakistani guard shot and wounded two Chinese nationals working in a textile mill in the southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday | Image: AP-File
