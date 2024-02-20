Two Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon's Ghaziyeh, Witnesses Claim: Report

Advertisement

LEBANON: At least two Israeli airstrikes have hit near the town of Ghaziyeh on Lebanon's coast north of the border with Israel on Monday, according to eyewitness accounts quoted in a report by Reuters. The witnesses claim they heard several loud booms and saw two columns of smoke rising from the town.

While Lebanon's own state media promptly labelled the strikes as being Israeli, the Israeli military itself responded to a Reuters query on the same by saying that it was ‘checking’.

Intense Israeli airstrike in the Sidon area, Lebanon a short time ago. pic.twitter.com/1UB1e5Kq2D — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) February 19, 2024

A purported video of the strike has also been shared on social media. Photos have also emerged of a burning warehouse, reportedly in an industrial district of the town.