Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 00:02 IST

Two Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon's Ghaziyeh, Witnesses Claim: Report

Lebanese state media has claimed that two Israeli airstrikes have hit the town of Ghaziyeh. Israel is yet to confirm.

Digital Desk
A burning warehouse in the Lebanese town of Ghaziyeh, allegedly hit by an Israeli airstrike.
A burning warehouse in the Lebanese town of Ghaziyeh, allegedly hit by an Israeli airstrike. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

LEBANON: At least two Israeli airstrikes have hit near the town of Ghaziyeh on Lebanon's coast north of the border with Israel on Monday, according to eyewitness accounts quoted in a report by Reuters. The witnesses claim they heard several loud booms and saw two columns of smoke rising from the town.

While Lebanon's own state media promptly labelled the strikes as being Israeli, the Israeli military itself responded to a Reuters query on the same by saying that it was ‘checking’. 

Advertisement

A purported video of the strike has also been shared on social media. Photos have also emerged of a burning warehouse, reportedly in an industrial district of the town. 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 00:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

27 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

28 minutes ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

29 minutes ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

30 minutes ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

32 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

33 minutes ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

35 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

39 minutes ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

an hour ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

an hour ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

6 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

7 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

7 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

7 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

8 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

12 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

12 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nationwide Support Pours in For Republic's Fearless Journalism

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. Traffic Diversions on These Noida Routes Today: Advisory

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Chalo March to Continue on Feb 21, Farmer Leaders Warn

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. Two Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon's Ghaziyeh, Witnesses Claim: Report

    World28 minutes ago

  5. Actors Who Played The Role Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

    Galleries28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo