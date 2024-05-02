Two-State Solution For Israel-Palestine Gains India's Support at UN

Advertisement

New Delhi: India has reiterated its backing for a Two-State solution, advocating for the creation of an independent Palestine where its people can live freely within secure borders. “My leadership has repeatedly emphasized that only a Two-State solution, achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides on final status issues, will deliver an enduring peace,” Kamboj said.

Last month, the United States exercised its veto power in the United Nations Security Council, blocking a resolution that aimed to recognize Palestinian statehood. In the vote of 12-1, the one being the US veto and two abstentions, the UNSC did not adopt a draft resolution that would have recommended the General Assembly to hold a vote with the broader UN membership to allow Palestine to join as a full UN Member State. This move sparked criticism from several countries that support the Palestinian cause, highlighting the ongoing tension and differing perspectives on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict within the international community.

Advertisement

On this, Kamboj said, “While we have noted that Palestine’s application for membership at the UN was not approved by the Security Council because of the aforesaid veto. I would like to state here at the very outset that in keeping with India’s longstanding position, we hope that this would be reconsidered in due course and that Palestine’s endeavour to become a member of the UN will get endorsed.”

Highlighting India's stance on the ongoing conflict, Kamboj underscored the profound impact of the war, emphasizing the widespread violence and the tragic loss of life, particularly women and children.

Advertisement

She emphasised that India has strongly condemned the deaths of civilians in the conflict and firmly believes that international law and international humanitarian law must be respected by everyone under all circumstances. She called Hamas' terror attacks on Israel on October 7 "shocking" and stressed that they deserve "unequivocal condemnation."

She called it important that humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza be scaled up immediately in order to avert a further deterioration in the situation. Kamboj said that India has provided humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine and will continue to provide assistance.

Advertisement

"It is imperative that humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza be scaled up immediately in order to avert a further deterioration in the situation. We urge all parties to come together in this endeavour. We welcome the efforts of the UN and the international community in this regard. India has provided humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine and will continue to do so", she added.

For the unversed, the conflict in Gaza escalated after Hamas carried out a massive terror attack against Israel on October 7, killing over 1200 people, and taking around 250 people hostage. In response, Israel launched a strong counteroffensive targeting the Hamas terror units in the Gaza Strip.