Published 16:35 IST, July 23rd 2024

Typhoon prompts cancellation of Taiwan air force drills but naval exercises set to continue

The arrival of typhoon Gaemi prompted the cancellation of air force drills off Taiwan’s east coast on Tuesday, although naval and land exercises are set to continue in other parts of the self-governing island democracy, which China threatens to invade.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Representative image.
Representative image. | Image: AP
16:35 IST, July 23rd 2024