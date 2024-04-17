Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in Oman on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, killing at least 17 people | Image:AP

Ajman: Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, has declared Tuesday, April 16, 2024, as a remote working day for employees of the Ajman government due to unpredictable weather conditions.

This directive applies to all government departments within the Emirate of Ajman, with exceptions made for positions that necessitate on-site presence as determined by the relevant authorities within each department.

Owing to the unstable weather conditions, Ajman, Abu Dhabi, and Umm Al Quwain have also mandated distance learning for private schools in their respective emirates.

In Ajman, students will engage in remote learning on Tuesday, April 16, and Wednesday, April 17, as a precautionary measure against the forecasted turbulent weather.

Similarly, Umm Al Quwain will transition both public and private schools to remote learning on Tuesday, April 16, with nurseries also being closed.

Sharjah has followed suit, announcing two days of distance learning for private school students due to hazardous weather conditions.

Heavy rains in Oman killed at least 17

Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in Oman on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula, killing at least 17 people as rescuers searched for survivors, authorities said. In one incident, a group of school children and a driver died when their vehicle was overtaken.

Heavy rains also were expected over Dubai in the neighbouring United Arab Emirates and other regions of the Arabian Peninsula.

Civil defence officials gave the death toll for the rains, which saw Oman’s North Al Sharqiyah province hardest hit. The Royal Oman Police and the Omani military deployed to the province to transport citizens out of flooded areas, the state-run Oman News Agency reported.

Heavy rainfall often causes flash flooding in the sultanate, drawing the curious from their homes to nearby dry riverbeds, known in Arabic as “wadi.” In flooding, they can quickly fill and wash away people and vehicles.

In Dubai, authorities expected heavy rains to begin Monday night and last into Tuesday morning. The Emirates’ National Center of Meteorology warned of thunder, lightning, rain and possibly hail, with winds reaching up to 70 kph (43 mph). Government schools announced they would hold classes remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday.