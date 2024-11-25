UK Authorities Charge Man In Last Week's Bomb Hoax At US Embassy | Image: Representational

London: UK authorities said on Monday they have charged a 43-year-old man in connection with a bomb hoax near the US Embassy in London last week.

Daniel Parmenter appeared at Ealing Magistrates Court on Monday and was taken into custody.

He was arrested at his home on Sunday, just days after police carried out the controlled explosion of a suspicious package that was found near the embassy on Friday.