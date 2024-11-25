Published 23:50 IST, November 25th 2024
UK Authorities Charge Man In Last Week's Bomb Hoax At US Embassy
A 43-year-old man was charged over a bomb hoax near the US Embassy in London, following a suspicious package last week.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
UK Authorities Charge Man In Last Week's Bomb Hoax At US Embassy | Image: Representational
London: UK authorities said on Monday they have charged a 43-year-old man in connection with a bomb hoax near the US Embassy in London last week.
Daniel Parmenter appeared at Ealing Magistrates Court on Monday and was taken into custody.
He was arrested at his home on Sunday, just days after police carried out the controlled explosion of a suspicious package that was found near the embassy on Friday.
Police said afterward that the item wasn't a bomb as initially suspected. The incident disrupted embassy business, with public appointments cancelled for the day. A street was briefly blocked off while authorities took every precaution in a turbulent time.
