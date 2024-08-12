Published 15:19 IST, August 12th 2024
UK Crisis: Starmer Cracks Down on Free Speech While Ignoring Islamist Threats
The UK is in crisis as Starmer cracks down on free speech but overlooks radical Islamists and the persecution of Bangladeshi Hindus, exposing priorities.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
People hold placards as they march past police officers, during an anti-far right protest outside the London offices of the political party Reform UK, in London. | Image: UK unrest
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:17 IST, August 12th 2024