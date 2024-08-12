sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • UK Crisis: Starmer Cracks Down on Free Speech While Ignoring Islamist Threats

Published 15:19 IST, August 12th 2024

UK Crisis: Starmer Cracks Down on Free Speech While Ignoring Islamist Threats

The UK is in crisis as Starmer cracks down on free speech but overlooks radical Islamists and the persecution of Bangladeshi Hindus, exposing priorities.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
UK unrest
People hold placards as they march past police officers, during an anti-far right protest outside the London offices of the political party Reform UK, in London. | Image: UK unrest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:17 IST, August 12th 2024