Published 07:34 IST, October 28th 2024
Prepare for Potential Health Effects as Daylight Saving Time Ends Soon
The good news: You will get a glorious extra hour of sleep. The bad: It'll be dark as a pocket by late afternoon for the next few months in the US.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
An Electric Time Company employee adjusts the color on a clock at the plant in Medfield days before the switch to standard time. | Image: AP
Advertisement
07:34 IST, October 28th 2024