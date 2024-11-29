Published 22:29 IST, November 29th 2024
UK House of Commons Votes ‘Assisted Dying Bill’ Legal For Terminally Ill Adults
The House of Commons in the United Kingdom (UK), made a historic decision by voting in favour of legalising assisted dying in England and Wales.
England: The House of Commons in the United Kingdom (UK), made a historic decision by voting in favour of legalising assisted dying in England and Wales. The bill, which passed with 330 votes in favour and 275 against, allows adults with a terminal illness and less than six months to live the right to end their lives with dignity. This decision came after a debate where MPs shared personal experiences and stories from their constituents, highlighting the need for a compassionate and controlled end-of-life choice.
Reportedly, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, was introduced by Kim Leadbeater, MP for Spen Valley. The bill aimed to provide a safeguarded and compassionate approach to assisted dying. Reports suggested that the bill provided a requirement for the approval of two doctors and a high court judge before an individual can access assisted dying, ensuring protection for vulnerable individuals.
Now, as the bill has been voted legal, the historic vote marked a significant shift in the UK's approach to end-of-life care, aligning with public opinion, which has long supported assisted dying.
It is being claimed that a study found that 63% of people in England and Wales wanted the current Parliament to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill adults.
After the votes, the bill will now proceed to the Committee Stage, where it will undergo further scrutiny and debate. If passed, the bill will become a law, providing terminally ill adults in England and Wales the right to a dignified and compassionate death.
