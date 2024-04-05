×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

UK Lawmaker Fell Victim To a Sexting Scam, His Colleagues Urged To Cooperate With Police

A British lawmaker has admitted to the police that he was a target of a sexting scam that forced him to divulge the personal numbers of his colleagues.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
UK Lawmaker Fell Victim To a Sexting Scam, His Colleagues Urged To Cooperate With Police
UK Lawmaker Fell Victim To a Sexting Scam, His Colleagues Urged To Cooperate With Police | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

London: British lawmakers who may have been targeted in a sexting scam were urged Friday to go to police, after a senior Conservative admitted disclosing the personal phone numbers of some colleagues to an unknown individual who held “compromising” material on him.

William Wragg, who chairs the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee in Parliament, told The Times of London newspaper that he had handed over the phone numbers to a man he met on a gay dating app, after he had sent intimate pictures of himself.

Advertisement

Wragg, 36, told The Times that the man had “compromising things” on him and he was “scared" and “manipulated” into giving his colleagues' numbers to the unknown individual he had met on the gay dating app Grindr.

“I gave them some numbers, not all of them,” he said. “I got chatting to a guy on an app and we exchanged pictures. We were meant to meet up for drinks, but then didn't. Then he started asking for numbers of people. I was worried because he had stuff on me. He gave me a WhatsApp number, which doesn't work now. I've hurt people by being weak. I was scared. I'm mortified.” Treasury minister Gareth Davies urged those affected to go to the police.

Advertisement

“Will Wragg has rightly apologised for the action that he took, but I think it's clear to anybody hearing about the situation that he was in, people react in different ways,” he told Sky News.

The honeytrap sexting scam has been described as “spear phishing,” a type of cyber-attack that targets specific groups. It involves scammers pretending to be trusted senders in order to steal personal or sensitive information.

Advertisement

Wragg's revelation came after days of speculation, stoked by an article published in Politico, that a number of current and former parliamentarians had been contacted by an unknown number on WhatsApp, detailing prior meetings with politicians, in efforts to acquire personal or sensitive information. The report said some of those targeted were sent naked images, with at least two reported to have responded by sending images of themselves.

“I would say to anyone watching this that if you ever feel like you're in a compromised position, if you ever feel like you're being blackmailed, then you should go to the police immediately because it's an incredibly serious matter," Davies added.

Advertisement

Leicestershire Police in central England has confirmed that it is investigating a report of malicious communications after a number of unsolicited messages were sent to a local lawmaker last month.

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rice

India-Maldives Ties

a few seconds ago
UK PM Rishi Sunak during a visit to the Oval cricket ground in south London on Friday.

Sunak Cricket Package

a minute ago
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes share oddly similar storylines

Reigns & Cody' story arc

4 minutes ago
The Bride posters

Bale As Frankenstein

5 minutes ago
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 Imposed In Le

5 minutes ago
Israel

Israel attack Iran

5 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

5 minutes ago
Cancer

Cancer Capital

6 minutes ago
Gold vs Silver

Gold prices in India

7 minutes ago
Man fined rs 12 000 for car stunts in delhi's shastri park

Man Fined Rs 12K

9 minutes ago
IDFC First Bank

RBI imposed penalty

9 minutes ago
Prestige Group

Prestige's land grab

11 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

RBI extended period

13 minutes ago
RBI seeks explanation after platform outage impacts forex trade

Forex reserve

13 minutes ago
Bull hits man on Bengaluru street

Bull Hits bike Rider

14 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

15 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's trust issues

15 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh interview

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India News18 hours ago

  2. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India News18 hours ago

  3. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 19 hours ago

  5. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo