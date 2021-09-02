1 In 7 children Have Long Term COVID-19 Symptoms Months After Infection: Study

Children who test positive for COVID-19 may have symptoms related to the coronavirus for months, according to a new study by University College London and Public Health England. The study is one of the largest of its kind on the incidence of so-called extended COVID in children.

Three or more symptoms common after 15 weeks

Three or more symptoms after 15 weeks were twice as common in children whose viral tests were positive, according to the study. Between January and March, researchers assessed 3,065 11 to 17-year-olds in England who had positive PCR test results, as well as a control group of 3,739 who tested negative during the same time period, according to reports

Fifteen weeks later, 14% of those who tested positive reported three or more symptoms, such as unusual tiredness or headaches, compared to only 7% of the control group reporting symptoms. While the findings revealed that up to 32,000 teenagers had several symptoms attributed to COVID-19 after 15 weeks, the frequency of protracted COVID in the age group was lower than some had predicted last year, according to the researchers.

"Overall, it's better than people would've guessed back in December," UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health Professor Terence Stephenson told said. The results were based on a pre-print that had not been peer-reviewed. According to the authors, any decision to extend vaccination to 12 to 15-year-olds in the United Kingdom would be unlikely to be based on this study because there is little data on whether vaccination protects against long term COVID effects. "We are getting increasing evidence on the safety of the vaccine in 12 to 15-year-olds and that's more likely to be taken into consideration," Liz Whittaker, a paediatrician at Imperial College London was quoted by media houses as saying.

UK records highest COVID-19 deaths since 9 March

According to official numbers issued Wednesday, Britain reported another 207 Coronavirus-related deaths, the greatest number of deaths in a single day since the 231 recorded on 9 March. The overall number of deaths caused by the coronavirus in the United Kingdom has now reached 132,742. Only persons who died within 28 days of their first positive test are included in these statistics. On Wednesday, another 35,693 persons in the United Kingdom had tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of Coronavirus infections in the country to 6,825,074.

(Image: AP)