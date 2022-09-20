Last Updated:

10 Unseen Photos & Key Moments That Defined Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral Service

At St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II and her late husband, Prince Philip, were buried alongside one another

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Image: AP
1/10
Image: AP

On Monday, September 19, the casket of the longest-reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, is brought into Westminster Abbey for her burial ceremony

Image: AP
2/10
Image: AP

The UK Queen's ceremonial funeral procession makes its way down the Long Walk as it reaches Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St. George's Chapel

Image: AP
3/10
Image: AP

The Royal hearse was carrying the casket of Queen Elizabeth II to arrive at Windsor castle

Image: AP
4/10
Image: AP

The State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy pulls the Queen Elizabeth II funeral cortege through The Mall in London.

Image: AP
5/10
Image: AP

Seeing the Royal Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on huge screens, a woman expresses her emotions in Hyde Park.

Image: AP
6/10
Image: AP

Following her burial ceremony at Westminster Abbey in the heart of London on Monday, the casket of Queen Elizabeth II is brought past Parliament Square.

Image: AP
7/10
Image: AP

The casket of Queen Elizabeth II is wheeled through Horse Guards Avenue after the funeral service at  Westminster Abbey

Image: AP
8/10
Image: AP

On the day of their grand-mother, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Prince William and Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey

Image: AP
9/10
Image: AP

Guards assembled in a line along the path of the procession at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on Monday, September 19, 2022, in preparation for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Image: AP
10/10
Image: AP

Before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral, mourners at Westminster Abbey get emotional

