10 Unseen Photos & Key Moments That Defined Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral Service

On Monday, September 19, the casket of the longest-reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, is brought into Westminster Abbey for her burial ceremony
The UK Queen's ceremonial funeral procession makes its way down the Long Walk as it reaches Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St. George's Chapel
The State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy pulls the Queen Elizabeth II funeral cortege through The Mall in London.
Seeing the Royal Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on huge screens, a woman expresses her emotions in Hyde Park.
Following her burial ceremony at Westminster Abbey in the heart of London on Monday, the casket of Queen Elizabeth II is brought past Parliament Square.
The casket of Queen Elizabeth II is wheeled through Horse Guards Avenue after the funeral service at Westminster Abbey
On the day of their grand-mother, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, Prince William and Prince Harry arrived at Westminster Abbey
Guards assembled in a line along the path of the procession at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on Monday, September 19, 2022, in preparation for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.