100-year-old Man Works Three Days A Week As Charity Shop Volunteer; Inspires Netizens

In the course of growing up, a person's body stops functioning in the way it used to earlier. With age, some people sets aside intense physical activities and tend to relax, whereas there are a few people who find it difficult to 'rest.' Now, David Flucker, a centenarian hailing from Edinburgh has become an inspiration for many after he started working three days a week as a charity shop volunteer at St. Columba’s Hospica Care shop.

100-year-old David Flucker found place in headlines after a Facebook post featuring him went viral on the page, Ocean Terminal Shopping Centre, where the man's workspace is located. While sharing the post, the organisation wrote on the caption, “David Flucker, a very inspirational volunteer at the St Columba's Hospice Care shop, is celebrating his 100th birthday on June 22nd and the store is marking this occasion with a window display that tells of his life over the last 100 years! David is a well-known face in the store, where he volunteers three days a week keeping busy counting jigsaw pieces, mending toys, steaming clothes, chatting to customers, and many other things besides! He also builds model railways and model ships.”

Sharing the glimpse of the 100-year-old hardworker, the organization further added, "Born in Newhaven; throughout his life, David has lived in Australia and South Africa and flew with the RAF in North Africa in the Second World War, where he survived a plane crash. Even approaching his 100th birthday, David says that he has no intention to stop volunteering and that the quiet life isn’t for him. Do check out the window display and say hello and Happy Birthday to David if visiting!".

Netizens call centenarian's story of hard work 'inspiring'

The post has grabbed the attention of many since it was shared and has garnered around 500 reactions. The post has also accumulated several likes and comments. It has also prompted people to express their views on the centenarian. "A very Happy Birthday to you. What a wonderful man you are, a fantastic role model. Hope you have a lovely day on the 22nd", a user wrote. The second user wrote, "good for him . He looks very fit still happy Birthday". The third user wrote, "A very huge Happy Birthday an inspiration to many Congratulations keep jumping the fences".

Image: Facebook/@OceanTerminal