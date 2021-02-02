100-year-old UK War Veteran Captain Tom Moore Looses Battle To COVID-19

UK World War II veteran Tom Moore, who was hospitalized on January 31 after testing positive for COVID-19 passed away after battling the disease, his family announced on Monday. The Centenarian had come into the limelight after he raised almost £33 million for the UK's National Health Service amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Taking to his official Twitter page, his family shared an image of the late Captain.

Who is Captain Tom Moore?

Set to raise only 1,000 pounds by walking 100 laps of his backyard, Captain Tom became a global icon after his heart-touching video went viral with millions pouring in as donations from across the globe as far as the United States and Japan. To raise money for the NHS, the Captain set up a charity and attempted to walk one hundred times around his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30, 2020, with the help of a walker. For nearly three weeks, the World War II veteran trudged his walker across the garden, becoming an icon of inspiration and hope. "Please always remember, tomorrow will be a good day,” he had said as he continued his laps around his backyard.

Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday was marked with great pomp and show with a Royal Air Force (RAF) flypast. The veteran received almost 140,000 birthday cards from his fans that were kept in the sports hall of a local school. The Queen too sent out a personalized birthday greeting card to the Captain and congratulated him for his charity work. The 100-year-old national hero was also promoted to 'honorary colonel' on the eve of his birthday.

After news of him testing positive for COVID-19 made the rounds, wishes poured in from far and wide. From UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, several internet users and government officials sent their thoughts to the Captain. After his condition worsened, he had to be admitted to the Bedford Hospital for “additional help” with his breathing. Born and brought up in Yorkshire, Moore had served in Asia during World War II.

