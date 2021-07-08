135-yr-old UK Train Station In Brampford Transformed Into Stunning Living Space; Watch

A converted railway station in the UK that opened in 1885 has gone on the market as a three-bedroom family home for £500,000. According to Metro UK, Station Halt at Brampford Speke was part of the Exe Valley Railway in Devon and it was on a branch line built by Great Western Railway (GWR). While it has now been transformed into a gorgeous living space, there are still mementoes from the property’s past life.

As per reports, the property has a sitting room opening onto the old platform and a former ticket office turned into a bedroom. It also has an old railway carriage, wooden chalet and pond. The three-bedroom property can only be reached by foot after a 900-foot walk or through a private ford in the summer months.

The property’s listing reportedly gives direction. It tells people to “proceed by foot, with the white was to your left, and a public footpath will be found after a short distance on the left”. It adds, “Follow the footpath across the bridge and around to the left and the gate to Station Halt will be found after a short distance, identified by a Stags for sale board”.

'Superb' features of property

It is worth noting that in 1923 staff were sent home and the station became an unmanned halt, then due to Beeching Cuts, the station was closed in 1963. Later, it was turned into a home, with a sitting room opening onto the old platform and the former ticket office serving as a bedroom. The home is set in around 6.2 acres of gardens and in the main house there are two reception rooms, a garden room, a sitting room (which used to be the station’s waiting room), a kitchen, three bedrooms – one of which in what used to be the ladies’ waiting room, and now has a gorgeous marble fireplace, and another which was the ticket office, with the ticket hall still in situ – and bathrooms.

The online listing reads, “The grounds are a superb feature of the property; accessed either by foot along a public footpath crossing the iron footbridge over the River Exe and across the meadow, or through a private ford, which is passable by a four-wheel drive vehicle during the summer months”.

It adds that surrounding the house are beautiful seating areas, including the original station platform with the wooden covered seating which makes a beautiful spot for outside living, along with areas of the garden. It further also informed that the original railway track has been removed and is now laid to lawn, which continues along the far side of the property over a stone-built bridge to a large pond with flora and fauna present, making this a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

