16-yr-old Mack Rutherford Aims To Break Sister’s Round-the-world Solo Flight Record

A United Kingdom teenager is all set to become the youngest pilot to complete a solo flight around the world. Mack Rutherford, a 16-year-old British-Belgian pilot, who started his journey to become the youngest person to fly across the world solo in a small plane in March, has landed at Wilson Airport in Kenya's Nairobi on Wednesday.

Mack Rutherford, a 16-year old schoolboy who started his journey near the Bulgarian capital Sofia on March 23rd, is looking to break the Guinness World record for the youngest person to fly solo across the globe. It is pertinent to mention that the current record is being held by an 18-year-old Travis Ludlow when he completed a circumnavigation last year.

Rutherford said he hopes his voyage inspires young people to pursue their ambitions after ascending out of his two-seater single prop ultralight aircraft at Wilson Airport in Nairobi on Wednesday. He also said that evening the low visibility area he could manage to land safely and securely. It is significant to mention that the plane’s manufacturer, Shark Aero, considered the expedition too risky and refused to partner with Rutherford’s project. The company on their website said, "Mack is no doubt a skilled pilot. However, we do not feel comfortable pushing the age limit to the lowest possible point for journeys where a certain level of risk cannot be avoided." Notably, Rutherford who is set to break the world record, will travel to four additional African and Indian Ocean countries before heading to the Middle East, Asia, and North America, and then back to Europe.

Following footsteps of sister

Mack Rutherford's parents are also pilots who helped Rutherford take the controls of an aircraft when he was just the age of seven. After qualifying for his pilot licence in July 2020 at the age of 15, he became the youngest pilot in the world. Rutherford always wanted to do something extraordinary with his flying career, but it wasn’t until his sister Zara created history by becoming the youngest woman to fly around the world that he knew he wanted to attempt the same. Following the footsteps of his sister, Mack decided to break the Guinness World record for the youngest person to fly solo across the globe.