17-year-old Cake From King Charles And Camilla's Wedding To Be Out On Auction

In interesting news, a souvenir tin containing a slice of King Charles and the Queen Consort's wedding cake will be out for sale at Keys auctioneers in Aylsham, Norfolk. It is expected that the historic desert will fetch £600 at auction next week.

The cake was prepared 17 years ago, when Charles married his long-time partner, Camilla Parker Bowles, at Windsor Guildhall on April 9, taking blessings at St George's Chapel.

King Charles and Camilla's wedding cake to be out on auction

According to a report published by Express.co.uk, the royal couple's fruitcake was prepared by Dawn Blunden, who is the owner of the Sophisticake cake shop in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire. Sharing the details of the cake, the bakery owner said that the cake was made using 1080 eggs and around 20 bottles of brandy. The historic souvenir tin that will be out for auction is blue and pink in colour and bears the royal couple's wedding day on the lid with their initials running around the outside.

Blunden stated on the bakery's official website that her tea was commissioned to make the cake and that she sent samples to the then-Prince of Wales. She said the samples of the dessert were prepared by her son. "Several months later we were asked to attend a meeting at Clarence House in London to discuss the wedding cake," she added.

She further said that after securing the order, they were given just four weeks' notice to plan, bake, and decorate not only the huge wedding cake itself but also 2,500 additional slices of cake for special commemorative tins, and were asked to keep the entire thing a secret.

Prince and Princess of Wales' eight-tier wedding cake to be out for auction

A second item that will be up for sale is a slice from the Prince and Princess of Wales' eight-tier fruit cake from their 2011 wedding. "With the accession of a new monarch, it was an ideal time for such tasty royal memorabilia to go up for sale," said Tim Blyth, director at Keys. He said: "With the accession of a new King and with Prince William subsequently becoming the new Prince of Wales, interest in royal memorabilia is very high at the moment, and we expect there to be brisk bidding for these two slices of history."

Image: AP/Representative