19-yr-old Takes Off On Mission To Become Youngest Woman To Fly Solo Round-the-world

A 19-year-old British-Belgian teenage pilot named Zara Rutherford has set off to become the youngest woman pilot on the globe to achieve a ‘solo round-the-world' record bid. She took off from Kortrijk in Belgium on Wednesday, August 18 in a Shark UL ultralight plane to cover a 32,000-mile journey. The passionate ex-student of St Swithun's School, Winchester, UK flew shortly before 10:00 BST, but her flight was late by approximately an hour due to the unfavourable weather. Rutherford made her first stop at the Popham Airfield in Hampshire at 11:30 BST. Her aim is to fly across over 52 countries, and cover the Earth’s equator at least twice to surpass the current record holder Shaesta Waiz, an American resident, reports suggest.

Rutherford’s dream is to become an astronaut one day. Her first-ever leg was a brief hop across the Channel from her Belgian residence located in the town of Kortrijk to England. But now, as she takes off for the three-month air travel on the aircraft flying solo she expects to cover deep vast oceans, the large swathes of deserts as well as Siberian wilderness, although avoiding the world’s main airports barring the world’s busiest New York’s John F. Kennedy air hub.

More than 110 years ago, Hélène Dutrieux became the first Belgian woman to receive a pilot license. 19 year old Zara Rutherford, wants to be the youngest woman to circumnavigate the globe alone on a sports plane. We look forward to greet her after her leg across the Atlantic! pic.twitter.com/4uvZLwW3uP — Belgium in the USA (@BelgiumintheUSA) August 18, 2021

The latter will, however, make a stop by at the smaller airports with less air traffic for refuelling and at the airfields for overnight rest, before launching once again for five to six hours journey straight flying the petite 325-kilogramme (717-pound) Shark UL prop plane. The European Ultralight plane which is close to Light-Sport Aircraft (LSA) can cruise at the speed of 300km/h (162kts) but is slight ‘slippery,’ according to aviation experts. It is fitted with a 100hp Rotax 912ULS engine, satellite communication and an additional fuel tank towards the rear seat.

[Belgian-British teenager Zara Rutherford closes the canopy of her Shark Ultralight airplane as she prepares to take off at the Kortrijk-Wevelgem airfield in Wevelgem, Belgium. AP Photo]

[Belgian-British teenager Zara Rutherford waves from under the canopy of her Shark Ultralight airplane as she prepares to take off. AP Photo]

Youngest pilot on solo travel to fly over south-east Asia, India

The youngest man to complete a solo flight around the world is Mason Andrews who started aged 18-years-old. The current woman record holder Shaesta Wais was aged 30 at the time. Rutherford, the daughter of two pilots, told British news outlets that her solo global flight aims to achieve something more fundamental. Growing up, she said, she had immense interest in aviation and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), a rarity for women. With her solo trip, she is hoping to inspire and encourage young girls to go into this field. Rutherford will fly over south-east Asia, then India, the Arabian peninsula, North Africa and back to Europe.

[Belgian-British teenager Zara Rutherford takes off in her Shark Ultralight airplane. AP Photo]

[Belgian-British teenager Zara Rutherford opens the canopy of her Shark Ultralight airplane prior to take off at the Kortrijk-Wevelgem airfield. AP Photo]