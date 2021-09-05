19th Century Bizarre, Off-grid Cottage In UK Goes On Sale For A Whopping Rs 5.56 Cr; Read

Imagine buying a house that has no access to electricity, WiFi, car parking, and water supply. The idea of buying this type of house looks absolutely bizarre, but recently it has come to light that a vintage house near the sea in Devon, UK, is on sale for a whopping Rs 5.56 crore. Located in a remote getaway, above the National Trust-owned Man Sands beach, it is an off-grid house that is situated in the lap of nature with utmost peace, along with a few disadvantages for a potential buyer that might make them think twice before striking the deal.

A two-room cottage situated near the sea is being sold for a whopping Rs 5.56 crore

An off-grid house is going viral on the internet for its extremely high price and low facilities, yet it is attractive for many. The wooden house has no access to electricity or any modern facilities. It has now become one of the most sought-after locations and expensive properties. A few steps away from the blue sea, the cottage is located on a hilltop with a gorgeous view. According to the news website, Metro, this place has two large bedrooms along with a loft room at the top. It has a lounge, a dining room, a bathroom, a kitchen, and two extra bedrooms. The place remains warm without power because the reception rooms have multi-fuel burners.

No permanent residency rules to buy

The cottage comes with a beautiful wildflower garden, and the beach is just 15 minutes away from the house. The owner of the property, Michelle Stevens, from The Coastal House, has not mentioned any permanent residency rules for immediate settlers. The cottage also has a private washroom facility. One can reach the cove, which is just below the cottage and has a captivating sight when the tide is out. The cottage also has a second toilet, which is a stone-built shed and looks like a normal flush washroom. The owners have used the property as their second home, enjoying some of the vacations.

House was built by Napoleonic prisoners during the early 19th century

Built in the 19th century, the vintage house once served as a checkpoint for the coastguards. The cottage is considered a historic property that was built by Napoleonic prisoners of war during the early 19th century, reported Metro. It is pertinent to mention here that this house was once used by the coastguards to keep an eye on tobacco smugglers until the 1950s.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)