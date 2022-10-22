1st Step Towards UK PM Post; Rishi Sunak Passes Minimum Nomination Threshold To Contest

Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has become the first Tory leadership contender to pass the 100-nomination threshold, Independent reported. Notably, securing the support of 100 MPs is the minimum requirement to enter the next stage of the contest for the post of PM and Tory leader. Sunak has not formally announced his intention to stand in the Prime Ministerial race. However, several Conservative party leaders have showcased their support for Sunak in the Prime Ministerial race on social media. The development comes after Liz Truss announced her resignation as UK PM.

Notably, Liz Truss defeated Rishi Sunak in the last leadership contest. UK's former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock has offered support to Rishi Sunak in the Prime Ministerial race. In a statement released on Twitter, Hancock said that he has worked closely with Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt. However, he stressed, Rishi Sunak "ticks all boxes." He further said, "We need a Prime Minister who can restore trust in the markets and restore confidence in the Conservative Party after the chaos of the last few months".

I have worked incredibly closely with Boris, Rishi & Penny in Government. I admire all three



With the challenges we face today: economic crisis & the need to restore authoritative leadership, @RishiSunak is the best person to lead our country



I’m voting Rishi & hope you do too pic.twitter.com/kuF88E0yta — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) October 21, 2022

Sajid Javid backs Sunak for UK PM race

Former UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced his support for Rishi Sunak for Britain's leadership race. Javid released a statement mentioning that the UK needs "economic stability and strong leadership." Javid mentioned that he believes Sunak would be the right choice to become the PM of the United Kingdom and wrote, "It is abundantly clear that Rishi Sunak has what it takes to match the challenges we face – he is the right person to lead our party and take the country forward." Rebecca Pow, who served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, has also backed Sunak as the PM contender.

Unity, stability, certainty. This is what we need. And we need it now. It’s time for sense. It’s time for Sunak. #ReadyForRishi — Rebecca Pow (@pow_rebecca) October 21, 2022

I'm backing @RishiSunak - he has the leadership our country needs, and the values our party needs. pic.twitter.com/DleFVIl9Nf — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) October 21, 2022

Penny Mordaunt announces leadership bid

Meanwhile, Commons leader Penny Mordaunt has announced she would be running to become the Tory leader and next Prime Minister. In her announcement, Mordaunt wrote, "I’ve been encouraged by support from colleagues who want a fresh start, a united party and leadership in the national interest." She added, "I’m running to be the leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister - to unite our country, deliver our pledges and win the next GE." Former UK PM Boris Johnson is reportedly flying back to London from his Caribbean holiday. However, he has not yet announced his intention to contest in the race.