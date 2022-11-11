20 Y/o British Boy Breaks Guinness World Record After Solving 6,931 Rubik’s Cube In 24 Hrs

A young man from the United Kingdom has created a record for the “most rotating puzzle cubes solved in 24 hours.” The Guinness World Records announced that 20-year-old George Scholey made the record for the most rotating Rubik’s cubes solved in 24 hours reaching an “incredible” figure of 6,931.

George, who is the reigning UK Cubing Champion, broke the record on Thursday. According to the world cube association, he is considered one of the best speedcubers in the world. The previous record was 5,800 cubes which were held by Canada’s Eric Limeback, who solved it in the year 2013. While Eric’s time averaged 14.89 seconds, George averaged “roughly 12 seconds per cube.”

Locked himself in a London hotel room for 24 hours

The Guinness world record asserted that George locked himself in a hotel room in London. He started at 8 am on November 9 and achieved the record at 8 am on November 10. George live-streamed the whole ordeal online for his followers. The Guinness world record claimed that George managed to solve 327 rotating cubes in the first hour alone. After achieving the world record, George said, “In the end, I think I did the best that I could. I’m just happy to have broken the record by quite a lot.”