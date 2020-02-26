21-year-old Woman Becomes Britain's 'youngest' Grandmother

Becca Keeley, 21-year-old, met her husband Mark when she was just 16 and he was 51 and back in 2018, the couple got married. Becca is also six-year younger to one of Mark's four children from the previous relationship. And as recently reported, she is believed to have become Britain's 'youngest' grandmother.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Mark said that at first a lot of people thought that his relationship with the 21-year-old was wrong. He further added, that he even told Becca to find someone her own age but she made him happy so the couple decided to 'try and conquer it'. According to reports, a few months back they even welcomed their daughter Presley.

According to reports, the couple got engaged when they were on holiday in Tenerife and they got married at a registry office in Maidstone with 300 guests supporting them. Mark even has four children from his previous wife – Aaron, 27; Jake, 21; Luke, 16; and Emma, 13 – from his previous relationship. Becca further told the media outlet that now that she is step-grandmother to Mark's seven-month-old granddaughter, Mark doesn't want her to be called 'nan'. However, she said that his family is now her family so she doesn't mind being called 'nan'.

Youngest mayor

While Becca became the youngest grandmother, in yet another bizarre incident, the youngest mayor in the history of America was sworn in. William Charles "Charlie" McMillian was just seven months old when elected to serve the Whitehall community in Texas, United States. Charlie was elected in October'19 to serve the Whitehall community and took oath as mayor on December 15, 2019.

The adorable baby was elected to the position after he became the highest bidder at a fundraiser. The Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department BBQ Fundraiser auctions the position of mayor ever year and 2019 was Charlie's turn to take the seat as he became the highest bidder in the auction. The seven-month-old baby took the oath like any other traditional government oath-taking ceremony but at a lower scale. His oath-taking was also marked by performances from local high school dance groups, the band playing patriotic music and even mock secret service.

