4 Dead As Boat Carrying Migrants Sinks In English Channel; UK PM Condoles Loss Of Lives

Four migrants died after a boat sank in the middle of the English Channel while 40 others were rescued by the authorities on Wednesday, as per a report by Mirror UK. The English channel which is known for its grandeur is also known for numerous accidents. While thousands of migrants use it to travel across Europe for a better life, the raging winters make the journey more difficult.

According to Mirror UK, the boats sank 5 miles off the coast of Dungeness in Kent. As per the reports, the boat which was carrying 50 people got into difficulty in the icy waters of the English Channel on Wednesday morning. Speaking on the matter, UK government spokesperson said, “At 0305 today, authorities were alerted to an incident in the Channel concerning a migrant small boat in distress. After a coordinated search and rescue operation led by HM Coastguard, it is with regret that there have been four confirmed deaths as a result of this incident, investigations are ongoing and we will provide further information in due course”. The rescue operation is still underway.

PM Sunak, others expresses condolences over the tragic incident

After the incident, several UK leaders conveyed their condolences. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak opened the Wednesday Prime Minister Questions (PMQs) addressing the incident. According to Mirror UK, Sunak expressed his “sorrow” by informing the MPs that there has been a “tragic loss of human life”. The Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer took to Twitter to share his grief after hearing about the incident. He wrote, “Heartbreaking that more lives have been lost in the Channel”. The opposition party leader ulcer thanked the emergency services for their efforts in undertaking the rescue operation.

The Mirror UK reported at night the temperature was as low as -4C and the rescue boats were informed at 3 am about a boat in distress in the middle of the English Channel. The coastguards were working with the Navy, Border Forces, and Kent Police in harsh conditions to undertake the whole rescue operation. UK home Secretary Suella Braverman also tweeted about the “distressing incident”. She wrote, “I am aware of a distressing incident in the Channel this morning and I am being kept constantly updated while agencies respond and urgently establish the full facts. My heartfelt thoughts are with all those involved”.

I am aware of a distressing incident in the Channel this morning and I am being kept constantly updated while agencies respond and urgently establish the full facts. My heartfelt thoughts are with all those involved. — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) December 14, 2022