41-year-old Unemployed Oxford Graduate Sues Parents, Demands 'lifelong Maintenance Grant'

While it is rare for children to file lawsuits against their parents, an Oxford graduate has taken it a step ahead by suing his parents for a ‘lifelong maintenance grant’. 41-year-old Faiz Siddiqui, who currently remains unemployed recently took his “wealthy” parents to court claiming that he was a “ vulnerable grown-up” child and was entitled to lifelong claim maintenance. Siddique, who also suffers from several health issues defended his case stating that a denial of funds would be a direct violation of his “human rights”.

As per a report by Daily Mail, Siddique bungled with a few law firms after completing graduating from the University of Oxford. He currently lives rent-free at a £1million flat that is owned by his mother Rakshanda, 69, and father Javed, 71, near Hyde Park in central London. Additionally, he also gets a monthly allowance of over 400 pounds a week in an addendum to help with his other bills.

Previously sued Oxford University

Back in 2018, the 41-year-old tried to sue the university stating that his failure at getting a first-class degree from the university, led to failure in his career and subsequent depression. Siddiqui, who studied at Brasenose College, said his 2:1 degree result meant he had not had a successful career in law and it caused him to suffer from depression. Pertaining to which, he had demanded compensation of $1 million from the university.

During the trial, the judge accepted that the plaintiff had suffered from depression but dismissed that it was caused due to his low ranking degree at the university. He also found there were other reasons beyond his bouts of depression to explain his failures to hold down the various jobs he had. As per BBC, the judge, in conclusion, had said that Siddiqui deserved "sympathy and understanding" but the claim "must be dismissed".

Image Credits: twitter.com/LynnBrittney2





