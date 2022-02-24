43-Year-Old UK Woman Loses 20 Years Of Memories After Catching 'cold' From Son

A 43-year-old woman from the United Kingdom and a mother of two has disclosed losing her 20 years of memories after acquiring a dangerous disease upon getting a cold. Claire Muffett-Reece had thought that she only had a cold when she went to sleep one night in 2021 but ended up in a coma for nearly 16 days. According to Lad Bible, Claire who was accompanied by her husband Scott, on Steph's Packed Lunch to observe the 'World Encephalitis Day' on February 22 talked about her 'horrible' experience, in the belief that by exposing the journey, others may be able to see the warning signals.

During the interview, Scott recounted that his wife had been suffering from a cold which she might have picked from their youngest, Max, for around two weeks. He further revealed that things were deteriorating and becoming worse. He further continued, “And then she went to bed the night before Father's Day, and in the morning, I couldn't wake her up. She then had a rush to the hospital, where she started seizing. And then they put her on a ventilator,” Lad Bible reported.

Scott further added that after staying for a week on a ventilator, she was then transferred to Royal London Hospital, where the illness was confirmed. Initially, physicians assumed Claire had a brain hemorrhage, but the possibility was ruled out following more testing. It was discovered that she had encephalitis, a rare and deadly disorder in which the brain gets inflamed and can be fatal if not treated promptly.

Encephalitis can begin with 'flu-like symptoms,' including a high fever and a headache, as per the NHS. It is worth noting that confusion or disorientation, seizure or fits, alterations in personality and character, trouble speaking, fatigue or loss of mobility in some areas of the body, and unconsciousness are among the most serious symptoms that develop over hours, days, or weeks.

Claire Muffett-Reece talked about her experience of getting the deadly disease

According to Lad Bible, the UK woman did not wake up for another two weeks after being transported to the Royal London Hospital, and following she quickly realised that she had lost her memories. Claire, from Braintree, Essex, explained, “I was not in the best space, I was hallucinating, quite delusional at that stage - which is quite normal if you have been on a ventilator.” Further, the mother soon realised that while she could recall the faces of her family, she had lost track of some of her most important life experiences.

Furthermore, while talking about her memory loss, the UK woman said, “I cannot remember how he (her husband) proposed, getting married, falling pregnant, having the birth of my children, any holidays with friends or anything like that. It is kind of all or gone. It is horrible, I am not going to lie,” as per Lad Bible.

In addition to this, specialists have informed Claire that if she could regain her memory, it should have occurred by now, however, every now and then she recalls something. Further, Claire Muffett-Reece has gone back to her normal life and continued her career, as per Lad Bible.

