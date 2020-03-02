6-year-old Becomes Youngest Briton Ever To Reach Everest Base Camp

A six-year-old, Ashleen Mandrick, from West Sussex, became the youngest Briton ever to reach the 17,500 feet Everest Base Camp. While speaking to an international media outlet, Ashleen declared her outstanding feat as 'easy peasy'. As per reports, she made the historic journey with her 11-year-old brother Nicolas and her mother Victoria.

The trio reportedly started their journey in Lukla in north-eastern Nepal before embarking on the 12-day trek to the Base Camp. Ashleen's mother told the media outlet that she would love to climb Everest, however, she has to wait a few more years to do so. Last year, the six-year-old also became the youngest girl to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa.

READ: Over 200 People Rescued From Mount Everest And Annapurna In Nepal

According to reports, Ashleen enjoyed the Kilimanjaro climb so much that she even climbed the Tanzanian peak again. After her Tanzanian peak climb, she said that it was amazing to make two climbs. She further added that it was the best thing that she has ever done and she enjoyed the climb so much that she immediately wanted to go up again.

READ: As Global Warming Intensifies, Rate Of Grass Growing Around Mount Everest Increases

Youngest to scale Mt. Aconcagua

While speaking of youngest climbers, in a proud moment for India, twelve-year-old Kaamya Karthikeyan struck a record by becoming the youngest girl in the world to summit Mt. Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America and outside of Asia. A student of the seventh standard, Kaamya summited the mountain peak of 6,962 metres height on February 1 and unfurled the Indian tricolour marking her extraordinary feat.

A nature lover, the youngster someday wishes to convert her love for nature into a profession and become a forest officer. Kaamya was only nine years old when she conquered Mt. Everest base camp and is now ready to take on many more challenges that lie ahead paving a way towards her victory.

READ: New Rules To Be Introduced For Mount Everest Permit, Veteran Climbers Skeptical

READ: Mount Everest Climbers Will Now Need To Show Full Medical History, Insurance