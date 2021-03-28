6-year-old 'excited' To Find Pre-historic Fossil That Is Million Years Old In Garden In UK

A six-year-old boy from England recently found a fossil dating back millions of years in his garden after receiving a fossil-hunting kit for Christmas. According to BBC, Siddak Singh Jhamat said that he was "excited" to find the fossil in his garden in Walsall after digging for worms. His father, Vish Singh informed that he was able to identify the horn coral through a fossil group he is a member of on Facebook.

Vish said that the fossil estimates to be between 251 to 488 million years old. Siddak, on the other hand, said that he was just digging for worms and things like pottery and bricks when he came across the rock that looked a bit like a horn. The six-year-old added that at first, he thought that it could be a tooth or a claw or a horn, however, late he found that it was actually a piece of coral which is called horn coral.

'Quite unique' discovery

Vish said that he was surprised that Siddak found something so odd-shaped in the soil. He added that the next day, his son also found some smaller pieces and a congealed block of sand. Further, Vish added that in the block of sand, there were loads of little mollusc and seashells and something called crinoid, which is like a tentacle of a squid, as well.

Vish informed that the fossils markings mean that it is most likely a Rugosa coral. He said that the period that they existed was between 500 to 252 million years ago, the Paleozoic Era. Vish added that England at the time was part of Pangea, a landmass of continents and England was also underwater.

The family said that they do not live in an area known for its fossils, however, they added that they do have a lot of natural clay in the garden where the fossils were found. Vish said that lots and lots of people also told him how amazing it is to find something in the back garden. He said that his friends told him that people can find fossils anywhere if they look carefully enough, but to find a significantly large piece like that is “quite unique”.

(Image: @northlancing/Twitter)