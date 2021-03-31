6,000-year-old Salt Hub Excavated In North Yorkshire Could Be 'oldest Processing Site'

Archaeologists have excavated one of the oldest salt processing sites at a North Street House, Loftus, in the UK's north-east England dating back to the early Neolithic ages (3800–3700 BC). The excavation has unearthed remains of a brine-storage pit and a saltern with at least three associated hearths, together with an assemblage of flint and stone tools, ceramic vessel sherds, and briquetage from over 6,000 years ago. The findings, published by the Cambridge press, hold significance as they could provide the archaeologists with more information about salt production sites in contemporaneous Europe and later British from the Bronze and Iron ages. It could also provide insight into the Neolithic era and early technologies and exchange mechanisms existent at the time.

The neolithic salt production sites have earlier been excavated in the Balkans, western France, and Germany. In the UK, the site dates back to 4000 BC and reveals that the neolithic population had a designated area and installations for the production of salt. Excavators found a brine storage tank that dates back to 3800–3700 BC. The structures reveal previously unknown details about the Neolithic diet, methods of food preservation and animal husbandry, and the practices of the British Neolithic population and its values. In the 1980s, scientists had discovered at least two sites at the UK’s Street House, namely Neolithic cairn and associated mortuary structure, that p[aved way for the identification of further Neolithic structures in the area. The excavations were resumed in 2004, as scientists investigated the Iron Age settlements, evidence for salt production, and the existence of an Anglo-Saxon cemetery in the region.

[The excavation at Street House. Credit: Cambridge Press]

[Detail of northern hearth. Credit: Cambridge Press]

Archaeologist calls excavations 'spectacular'

Archaeologist Steve Sherlock, who led the dig, called the excavations “spectacular and of national significance”. He said that the neolithic salterns and bronze age salt processing sites were never previously discovered in Britain, and hence, his self-funded excavation in the street house was a breakthrough. “It took me a while to get the confidence to stand up and say: ‘This could change how we view the neolithic,’” he said. But he sought input from other academic experts in ancient salt production “and they are all of the views that this is evidence for neolithic salt-working, and is tremendously significant”. The findings of pottery at the house earlier have suggested that the neolithic population in Yorkshire may have arrived from France during 4,000 BC. “These salt-working technology probably arrived with these migrating people,” Sherlock stressed.

[Location of Street House Farm in North Yorkshire. Credit: Cambridge Press]