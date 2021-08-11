75% UK Adults Receive Both Doses Of COVID Vaccine; 'National Achievement', Says PM Boris

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on August 10, hailed the complete vaccination of over three-quarters of adults in the country against COVID-19. The latest British government figures on Tuesday revealed that a total of 86,780,455 doses had been administered in the UK, with 47,091,889 people receiving the first dose (89 per cent) and 39,688,566 people receiving both doses (75 per cent). The Public Health England (PHE) and Cambridge University have also concluded that the coronavirus vaccines have prevented at least 60,000 deaths, 22 million infections and approximately 66,900 hospitalisations. Lauding the achievement, Johnson said, “We should be proud.”

UK PM said, “Our incredible vaccine rollout has now provided protection to 3/4 of UK adults. We should be proud of this huge national achievement.”

“It’s vital those who haven’t been vaccinated book their jab to protect themselves, their loved ones and allow us to enjoy our freedoms safely,” he added.

‘3 in 4 adults in UK have received both doses’

PHE data has also revealed that the COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the UK are highly effective against the hospitalisation from the delta variant of the novel coronavirus. As per the analysis, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96 per cent effective against the highly infectious variant, while the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92 per cent effective against hospitalisation after two doses. UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said, “3 in 4 UK adults have now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. This achievement is a testament to the NHS, volunteers and everyone involved with the rollout.”

UK Health Secretary said in a statement, “Getting 2 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is the key to enjoying a host of new freedoms safely – whether that be to enjoy a trip abroad with family or a night out with friends – as we continue to build our wall of protection.”

“The vaccines are allowing us to reconnect with the things we love, but more than that, they’re protecting the people we love too. Please make sure to come forward for your jab if you haven’t already as soon as possible,” he added.

