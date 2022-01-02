85% Omicron Hospitalisations In England Did Not Have COVID Booster Vaccines: UKHSA Report

Nearly 85% of Omicron patients in England’s hospitals have not had their COVID-19 booster doses, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data revealed. According to Daily Mail, the UKHSA’s confirmed toll in its weekly surveillance update revealed that 608 out of 815 hospitalised COVID-19 patients struck down with the ultra-infectious variant were not triple jabbed. Additionally, a quarter of patients were also unvaccinated.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that the UKHSA figures “reinforced” the importance of vaccines in saving lives and preventing serious illness. It is to mention that health officials have unveiled further data showing that COVID-19 booster doses cut the risk of hospitalisation with Omicron by up to 88%. It also revealed that two doses of vaccine slashed the odds by up to 72%, for up to nearly six months after the jab.

UK PM urges Britons to take booster shot at earliest

Therefore, amid the rise in Omicron cases, UK ministers have ramped up the COVID-19 booster dose drive with the aim of hitting one million jabs a day in an effort to give every eligible Briton the third dose and stop the NHS from being overwhelmed. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on the eve of New Year 2022, urged adults to take the booster jabs at the earliest. In a pre-recorded video message, Johnson urged those who haven’t yet been jabbed to take up the offer of a booster, or even their first or second dose.

UK PM appealed to the country's unvaccinated population to make a new year resolution of having themselves inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine jab at the earliest. "So, make it your New Year’s resolution – far easier than losing weight or keeping a diary – find a walk-in centre or make an online appointment. Get that jab and do something that will make 2022 a happy New Year for us all," he said.

Johnson said his government would not invoke COVID-19 lockdown or strict measures and advised people to go ahead with their plans but asked them to remain cautious before moving outdoors. However, he added that his government will keep tracking all the activities and strict measures might come into force after the new year celebrations.

(Image: AP/Pixabay/Unsplash)



