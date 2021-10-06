88 Year Old Alan Camsell Plays For Football Club As Goalkeeper With Those Half His Age

88-year-old Alan Camsell is proving the phrase "Ageing is not lost youth but a new stage of opportunity and strength"right. The octogenerian is throwing tough challenges against the young footballers in Llandudno. Camsell plays as goalkeeper and doesn't even hesitate before taking a jump. Camsell plays with a local football team named Penrhyn Bay Stollers FC, with grandsons of his original teammates. While speaking to the BBC, he expressed his happiness and excitement about the game, which he has been playing for the last 48 years.

He said, "I didn't start until I was 40. You know, when I started, I was fast enough to score goals. But as you get older, you get out of breath and you go back to the goal for a breather, and the breathers last longer and longer until I stayed there".

Camsell is popular among the locals for playing at this age. He has been playing with the grandsons of some of his old friends. He said, "I started with a team of men and over the years, they either moved on or left or got too old and it was their sons, then their grandsons".

Alan Camsell is an 88 year-old goalkeeper who still plays for his local side, Penrhyn Bay Stollers FC.



🗣️ "Lately I've realised I'm getting a bit slow, the ball's past me when I'm still diving. So what? It's only fun."



The beautiful game ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Uj2fBMkpI7 — PurelyFootball (@PurelyFootball) September 29, 2021

He also told that when he was 80 he used to play with youngsters aged about 30. Notably, he is Britain's oldest footballer who still enjoys the game and is throwing a tough challenge at people sometimes even less than half his age. However, due to old age, Camsell is not as good as he used to be. But even at this age, he is doing his best to put up a good performance. Camsell said he was happy that he is playing on the field and that he doesn't care about the limitations that old age has brought to his life. During the interview, he also said that he has released that he is doing things slowly, but he said, "I'm diving." So what? It's just fun."

Defying the age factor, Camsell said, "I can feel my heart pounding and my breathing going and I know it's doing me good," he explained to the BBC. "I'm still here. 88 and still enjoying it. I'm rather sore on a Saturday, but on a Friday I enjoy it pretty much," reported BBC.

