96-gun Salute Fired Across UK In Honour Of Queen Elizabeth II; Marks Each Year Of Her Life

The United Kingdom's Queen, Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday September 8, at Balmoral in Scotland at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. Shortly after her demise, the Buckingham Palace had released a statement that read, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

As Britain enters a period of national mourning and ushers in the reign of King Charles III, the death of Queen Elizabeth II has sparked a series of carefully structured ceremonial and constitutional measures.

On Friday afternoon at 1 pm in UK, the late Queen was honoured with a 96-round gun salute, one for each year of her life, in London which is the Capital of England, at Edinburgh the capital of Scotland, in Cardiff the capital of Wales and Belfast the capital of Northern Ireland.

What's next for the Royal Family

Shortly after the gun salutes were fired all over the United Kingdom on Friday, King Charles III is set to meet with the newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss. Following which, at 6 pm in the UK (10:30 pm IST), the King is also going to make a televised address to the nation. A service of remembrance will also be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the queen at the same time.

The Accession Council, a group of senior government officials, will convene a meet at St. James' Palace on Saturday, September 10, where King Charles will be officially proclaimed. An official will then deliver the proclamation aloud from a balcony in St. James's Palace at 11 am (3:30 IST). It will also read out in other locations across the UK.

The Queen's body will be moved from Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh and finally to London during the coming days. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall of Parliament for a number of days, allowing members of the public to pay their condolences.

Image: Twitter/@TowerOfLondon