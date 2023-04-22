A Hint Of Blue? Kate Middleton Teases Her Coronation Outfit For King's Regal Celebration

As the coronation of King Charles III inches closer, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gave a hint about the outfit she will wear at the historic coronation. The highly anticipated coronation is scheduled to take place on May 6 this year, in which King Charles III will formally succeed his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The longest-reigning British monarch passed away in September last year.

According to The Independent, the revelation came during the Prince and Princess of Wales’ trip to Birmingham on Thursday. The ITV show host Alison Hammond stated that she got the hint from Middleton during the trip. “I said, ‘What are you wearing for the coronation?” the ITV TV personality recalled. “Cause I said to her, ‘I’m feeling like you’re gonna wear blue,’” she added. The Princess, on the other hand, raised her eyebrows when she heard the colour. Hammond then went on to recall what the Princess replied afterwards. “She was like, ‘There is a hint of blue.’ So I was like, ‘Fantastic!” Hammond quipped.

Kate and blue

On Easter Sunday this year, the princess wore a cobalt blue Catherine Walker coat dress. This was the same dress she wore in Last year’s Commonwealth Day Service, the Independent reported. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Birmingham to celebrate the diverse culture and get the first-hand experience booming creative industry. The couple also visited an Indian eatery in the UK city where the Prince of Wales, Prince William, cheekily took the order for a customer on phone. “Imagine phoning your local Indian restaurant and finding out you're chatting to the future King, giving you directions!” a royal fanatic wrote on Twitter.

📍 Birmingham



A fantastic day celebrating the diverse culture and thriving creative industries of Brum! pic.twitter.com/zyv7yA2Z74 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 20, 2023