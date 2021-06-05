'A Historic Agreement': G7 Nations Pledge To Support Deal On Taxing Multinationals

The Group of Seven (G7) nations and Central Bank Governors Communiqué reached a landmark agreement on June 5 to seek higher global taxation on multinational businesses including Google, Apple and Amazon. In a massive development that could raise hundreds of billions of dollars for governments to cope up with economic distress caused by COVID-19, G7 nations consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, decided to back a minimum global corporate rate of at least 15% and for firms to pay more tax in the markets they choose to sell goods and services in.

Following the two-day meet, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said, “G7 finance ministers have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system to make it fit for the global digital age.” Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also said that the “significant, unprecedented commitment" would end what according to her is a race to the bottom on global taxation.

The G7’s official release stated, “We strongly support the efforts underway through the G20/OECD Inclusive Framework to address the tax challenges arising from globalisation and the digitalisation of the economy and to adopt a global minimum tax. We commit to reaching an equitable solution on the allocation of taxing rights, with market countries awarded taxing rights on at least 20% of profit exceeding a 10% margin for the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises.”

“We will provide for appropriate coordination between the application of the new international tax rules and the removal of all Digital Services Taxes, and other relevant similar measures, on all companies. We also commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15% on a country by country basis,” it added.

