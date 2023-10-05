'A Man Is A Man And Woman Is Woman': Rishi Sunak's Stance On Gender Identity Sparks Debate

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's views on gender have sparked a fresh debate on social media platforms. Addressing his first Conservative Party conference on Wednesday, the UK PM shared his views on gender binaries, stating that British public is being 'bullied' into believing that "people can be any sex they want to be". “And we shouldn’t get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be. A man is a man, a woman is a woman, that’s just common sense," he added.

Stating that his party is going to change the United Kingdom, Sunak argued that it also shouldn't be controversial for parents to know what their kids are learning in school about relationships. The UK PM further gave an example of the hospital where he said that "patients should know when hospitals are talking about men or women."

Sunak's statement came after UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay proposed a plan to ban transgender women from being treated in female hospital wards in England. The health secretary said sex-specific language would be used while dealing with women's health, reported Sky News. Barclay's proposal has received a major backlash from moderate Tory MPs, who fear LGBTQ+ people are being targeted.

Row over UK PM Sunak's remark on transgender people

The remarks of the UK PM garnered mixed reactions from netizens on social media platforms. While some have supported his views, others expressed rage over the statement made during his closing speech at the 2023 Conservative Party conference. Some people said his statement was ''disrespectful''.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one of the users by the name Julia M wrote, "Couldn't believe it when I heard these words coming out his mouth. “We shouldn’t be bullied into thinking anyone can be any sex that they want to be. A man is a man and a woman is a woman, that is just common sense.” Transphobic much?

Couldn't believe it when I heard these words coming out his mouth



“We shouldn’t be bullied into thinking anyone can be any sex that they want to be. A man is a man and a woman is a woman, that is just common sense.”



Transphobic much? #trans #RishiSunak #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/sv3butBaad — Julia M (@Julia_Milligan1) October 4, 2023

Expressing their anger over Sunak's remark, a X user said, "The persistent attacks on not only one of the smallest but most at-risk communities are vile. Absolutely disgusting party through and through including anyone who supports them.'' Another one wrote, " I'm so fed up with Sunak talking up the importance of maths, yet his biology knowledge is so poor. Biological sex is so complicated and interesting and not at all “common sense”. This is before getting involved in the gender argument that affects the trans debate.''