A Mother's Day Without The Queen... King Charles And Camilla Remember Their Mothers

As the British Royal Family is all set to celebrate the first Mother's Day without its matriarch Queen Elizabeth II, the new British monarch King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla remembered their mothers in a beautiful post. On Sunday, the UK Royal Family shared beautiful pictures of the couple with their respective mothers. The image showed the King as a toddler standing on his mother’s lap as the two beamed with joy for the camera.

“To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay,” the British royalty captioned the image. In the second picture, Queen consort Camilla can be seen standing next to her mother Rosalind Shand. While the Queen passed away in September last year, Shand died in 1994. The mother of the Queen Consort suffered from osteoporosis for years before her death, Sky News reported.

💐 To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay. pic.twitter.com/v3ugcnH8pJ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 19, 2023

Camilla, an advocate for osteoporosis

According to Sky News, Camilla’s mother and her grandmother both suffered from the disease. Hence, the Queen Consort has been an ardent campaigner to raise awareness of the disease. In 2019, she founded the Royal Osteoporosis Society and asserted that the devastating disease is “rarely diagnosed" and "seldom discussed". According to Sky News, the disease affects around 3.5 million people in the United Kingdom.

The Queen Consort encouraged older people to "discover the easy steps that we can all take to improve bone health throughout our lives". The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared pictures of the Kensington Royal Family. “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours,” the Royal Family captioned their family picture.