A Royal Affair, Prince William's Surprise To Poland: In Pics

On Wednesday, British royalty and the Prince of Wales, Prince William made a surprise visit to Poland to express his gratitude to the nation for its humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
On Thursday, the British Prince met the Ukrainian refugee who have found shelter in Poland. The Prince heard the plight of the refugees who fled their homes after the Russia-Ukraine war began.
The Prince also had a gala time at a Polish food market where he met a group of young Ukrainian refugees who have settled in the Polish National capital, Warsaw.
During his visit to the refugee centre in Warsaw, the Prince can be seen with all smiles as he interacted with a kid. William lauded the positivity of the 300 women and children in the camp.
The eldest son of the British Monarch King Charles III also visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and laid a wreath to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.
The visit came as a surprise to all since the Prince visited the European country unannounced. With this, William became the first British royalty to visit a region which is bordering Ukraine.
The erstwhile Duke of Cambridge can by seen laying a wreath for the fallen soldiers at the Tomb of the Unknown which is located in the Polish capital of Warsaw.
The 40-year-old Prince also met Polish President Andrzej Duda. During the meeting, the two talked about the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on Polish society.
On his first day of the trip to Poland, the British prince met the British and Polish troops at the border and lauded their support to the war-stricken Ukriane.