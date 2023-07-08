A Royal Spectacle: Man Arrested For Handcuffing Himself To UK's Buckingham Palace

A man who handcuffed himself to the gates of the UK’s Buckingham Palace has been arrested after the threatened to harm himself. According to the British news outlet, The Independent, the man, is believed to be in his 30s. He is said to have approached the palace gates shortly after 5:30 pm on Thursday. The police reached the famous location immediately and it took them several hours to convince him not to harm himself. They ultimately took him under custody.

After hours of intense drama, the Met Police said that the man was taken to the hospital after suffering “a number of self-inflicted slash injuries”. He was then taken into police custody. The video of the whole episode surfaced online. In the video, the man can be seen dressed in a white shirt, black jeans and a baseball cap as he handcuffs himself to the king’s official residence. The police can be seen convincing the man to remove his handcuffs and cordoning off the major tourist destination.

‼️ BREAKING: UK police quickly responded to an incident at Buckingham Palace where a man had handcuffed himself to the main gates and started making threats to hurt himself pic.twitter.com/N0YvLQhIt7 — {Matt} $XRPatriot (@matttttt187) July 7, 2023

Not the first time

After hours of back and forth, the police managed to arrest the man at 1 am on Friday morning on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons. The last time the British royal family witnessed a similar situation was on the Christmas Day of 2021. At that time, a 21-year-old man was arrested after he was found close to the erstwhile monarch’s private residence in Windsor Castle. It was later found out that the man wanted to kill the Queen with a crossbow. The man’s sentencing was due on Thursday but was delayed to a later date, which is yet to be determined.