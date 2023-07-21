A Sweet Tooth? UK Man Steals £31,000 Worth Of Chocolates, Gets 18 Months In Jail

Joby Pool, a 32-year-old man hailing from the United Kingdom, has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after he unlawfully obtained nearly 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs. Pool employed a metal grinder to force entry into an industrial unit located in Telford, Shropshire, on the evening of February 11 this year.

Following the theft of a lorry cab and trailer loaded with chocolate products valued at over £31,000, Joby Pool, a resident of Tingley, near Leeds, was brought before Shrewsbury Crown Court. On Thursday, UK Judge Anthony Lowe sentenced Pool to a year and a half in jail, reported Sky News. Half of this term will be served in prison, while the other half will be under license, taking into account the six months he has already spent in custody.

Suspect stole tractor to rob chocolates

Before his sentencing, Joby Pool had already confessed to committing theft, criminal damage, and driving without insurance. Judge Lowe decided to impose an additional one-month sentence to be served concurrently for the criminal damage offense. Moreover, Pool's driving license received six penalty points as a consequence of driving without insurance.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that Joby Pool utilised a stolen tractor unit, which had been taken in Yorkshire back in October, to haul the trailer away from an industrial unit owned by SW Group Logistics in Stafford Park, Telford. Subsequently, Pool drove away with the pilfered Cadbury Creme Eggs and headed towards the northbound M42. However, he decided to surrender to the authorities by approaching the police with his hands raised near junction 11.

Judge Lowe expressed doubts about Joby Pool being the sole individual involved in planning the theft, pointing out that there was a substantial level of preparation evident in the crime.

"There was the taking of a tractor unit that was driven from Castleford down here to carry out the theft. There must have been inside information or a recce to identify the trailer and if it was worth taking," he said.

"An angle grinder was taken and false plates were obtained to put on the trailer. I am pretty sure others would have been involved in this enterprise."