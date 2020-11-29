'Absolutely Committed': UK Appoints Nadhim Zahawi As Minister For COVID Vaccine Deployment

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on November 28 appointed Nadhim Zahawi to lead as a minister for UK’s Coronavirus vaccine deployment. The MP for Stratford-on-Avon, who has been the Minister of Industry and Business, was given the new responsibility in the Life Sciences department for the SRAS-coV-2 vaccines roll out. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Zahawi informed, “Delighted to have been asked by Boris Johnson to become the minister for Covid vaccine deployment”. He added, that he would ensure quick distribution of the vaccines that would save lives and help build back better, adding, that he has been entitled to “a big responsibility.”

According to sources of the UK’s BBC, the mass COVID-19 rollout is expected to begin ahead of Christmas festivities and Zahawi will be assigned under the role until summers, 2021. The vaccines are pending regulatory approval to be distributed widely to inoculate the vulnerable population, frontline workers, NHS staff, and those that are at higher risk. Under the partnership with Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech, the UK has pre-ordered 145 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccines and nearly 5 million and 100 million each from Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca and plans to immunize 108.7 percent of its population, according to the Duke Global Health Innovation Center’s report. Meanwhile, the UK government submitted a request to the MHRA to initiate the approval processes.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State

"The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Nadhim Zahawi MP as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care," the Downing Street said. Taking to his Twitter handle, UK’s health secretary, Matt Hancock stressed that he was “delighted” to know that Nadhim Zahawi took the position of a new COVID-19 vaccines minister. “We have an enormous task ahead with the NHS rolling out vaccines,” Hancock said. Zahawi has been appointed as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care by the Boris Johnson administration.

