'Absolutely Outrageous': Boris Johnson Nominates His Father For Knighthood, Draws Flak

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has included his father Stanley Patrick Johnson's nomination for a knighthood in the list of his resignation honours, according to media sources. His father was a former Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and is one of up to 100 names Boris Johnson submitted for the Cabinet Office's scrutiny.

Any honour for Stanley Johnson would raise concerns about the ex-UK PM's manipulation of the honours system to confer titles on members of his family. The former Conservative leader's spokeswoman, though, stated, "We don't comment on honours," as reported by Sky News.

Boris Johnson not new to cronyism

Similar accusations were made against Boris Johnson after he suggested his brother Jo for a peerage in 2020. He is currently Marylebone's Lord. According to The Guardian, the list that the former UK PM gave to the Cabinet Office is "considerably longer" than those of Theresa May and David Cameron.

In the past, Stanley Johnson has been charged with engaging in public indecency. At Conservative Party congresses in 2021, senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist accused him of touching them inappropriately. The head of the Commons women and equalities committee, Caroline Nokes, also charged Stanley Johnson with making a crude remark about her at a party conference in 2003. Stanley Johnson responded that he had "no recollection" of any of these events when questioned as reported by Sky News.

Keir Starmer terms the idea of knighting Stanley 'ridiculous'

The Guardian reported that the idea of knighting Stanley Johnson, according to Keir Starmer, is "ridiculous". The Labour leader said on LBC radio “It’s classic of a man like Johnson. I mean, I think the public will just think this is absolutely outrageous. The idea of an ex-prime minister bestowing honours on his dad – for services to what?”

Stanley Johnson, the 82-year-old, has previously worked with the World Bank and the European Commission. He has also written extensively on environmental issues.