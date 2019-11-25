Acrobat Falls 30 Feet To Floor At Winter Wonderland Event In London

Jackie Armstrong, an acrobat crashed 30 feet to the ground in front of screaming families during her performance at the Winter Wonderland event in London's Hyde Park over the weekend. Jackie's foot had slipped from the harness in the middle of her performance. Witnesses have said that she did not get up after her fall.

Circus act turns sour

The acrobat, 35 was performing at the Zippos Christmas Circus Show. Families and spectators originally believed it to be part of the act, but when the acrobat did not get up they knew something was wrong. Staff members immediately rushed to her aid after the crash. The tent was then cleared off the shocked spectators.

A spokesperson of the Zippos Circus confirmed that Jackie Armstong who mainly performs ariel acts is a highly experienced circus artist that has spent 10 years in the ring. The Zippos acrobat graduated from Christchurch University in Canterbury with a degree in theatre studies, after which she joined Zippos as an aerialist. She is engaged to Valter Jonas who is a motorcycle stunt rider who she met in 2011. He is a part of the Zippos 'globe of death' act.

According to reports, Jackie was immediately attended to by first aiders and an ambulance was later called. Jackie was taken to the hospital and the further information about her condition and injuries is unknown.

In a travelling circus in Russia, a bear attacked its handler while the audience was watching which has attracted a huge controversy on media. The act was caught by audience mid-performance in Olonets, a northwest Russian town in the Republic of Karelia. In another similar incident, a member of a circus audience managed to capture the moment when a lion turned on its trainer and attacked him. In the video that has been viewed and shared thousands of times the lion can be seen managing to overpower the well-known circus trainer Hamada Kouta.

