Thrill-seekers in Scotland are on a mission to finally unravel the truth about the Loch Ness Monster, a mysterious creature that locals claim to have encountered in recent years. Over the weekend, a hunt to track down the monster is set to begin in the city of Inverness.

The Loch Ness Centre and the Loch Ness Exploration teams are joining hands to dive deep into the waters and find the beast with the help of infra-red cameras and detectors. Enthusiasts from around the world are expected to take part in the search, ready to keep a close eye on any strange movement in water.

"The interest in our weekend of activities has been fantastic, and to see how people from all around the world are still fascinated by the story of the Loch and Nessie We want anyone in the world to be able to help, which is why we are looking for budding monster hunters from anywhere to log in to the live stream of the Loch over the weekend and see if they spot anything mysterious," said Paul Nixon, the general manager of the Loch Ness Centre.

The hunt comes as Loch Ness Monster sightings in the region skyrocket, with four this year so far. One of the most famous pictures of the Scottish folklore creature was captured by Charlotte Robinson. During her stay at the Loch Ness Highland Lodges in 2018, she witnessed something rise above the water 50 feet from the bank.

Loch Ness Monster sightings

She quickly took out her camera and clicked as a blob appeared in the water before vanishing. "There was something in the water about 50 feet from the shore. I took a photo. It had a neck and head was in the shape of a hook. I just took what I saw. It was black - I just don't know how far it was out of the water," Robinson said, adding that she believed in Nessie (another name for the monster).

"I kind of believed in Nessie, but I wanted to see the proof. I always imagined her as having a long neck and flippers. I have seen something but I'm not sure what," she added, the Daily Mail reported. Like Robinson, several others have had similar experiences. Believers of Nessie are now set to meet in Inverness in hopes of finally putting the monstrous mystery to rest.