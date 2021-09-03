Afghanistan Crisis: UK To Distribute £30mn Worth Life-saving Supplies For Afghan Refugees

In a major announcement, UK has pledged to extend humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan's neighbouring countries to help asylum seekers. On Friday, the UK Foreign Office has decided to disburse life-saving aids worth £30 million ($4 billion) to help those who choose to leave the country. "The UK will be releasing up to £30 million of life-saving aid to Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries to help those who choose to leave Afghanistan as part of the government’s efforts to support regional stability," the UK Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

"It is vital that we help those fleeing Afghanistan and do not allow the crisis there to undermine regional stability," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

The UK Foreign Ministry has decided to disburse £10mn for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to ensure the availability of supplies such as shelters to the Afghan borders. Additionally, the assistance also includes funds to set up sanitation and hygiene facilities, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told in a statement. "A further £20 million will be allocated to countries that experience a significant increase in refugees to support reception and registration facilities and provide essential services and supplies," the statement added.

Over 5 million displaced within Afghanistan

As the humanitarian situation continues to worsen under Taliban-occupied nations, so far over 5 million have been reportedly displaced with Afghanistan. "The security and political instability in Afghanistan has compounded an already dire humanitarian situation for the Afghan population... since the start of the year," the statement mentioned. After the final US exit, the international organisations recorded a "significant increase" in refugees movement across Afghanistan’s borders. The UNHCR has estimated a worst-case scenario of over 500,000 refugees fleeing the country to Pakistan, Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan in the coming months.

"That’s why these life-saving supplies are so important. They will provide Afghans who have left everything behind with essential kits offering shelter and basic sanitation as they seek to pick up the pieces of their lives. This aid demonstrates the UK’s commitment to shoulder our humanitarian responsibility and support those countries who will face the greatest demands for those displaced," UK Foreign Secy Dominic Raab.

Doubled humanitarian aid

The announcement comes after the UK doubled its humanitarian and development aid to Afghanistan on August 19. As per the order, the allotted fund was to provide urgent life-saving assistance to millions of people suffering from the conflict, drought, and COVID-19. "The new funding will build on previous support to Afghanistan which has already helped almost 10 million more children go to school compared with 2001, helped to reduce maternal mortality by more than 42 per cent, and helped to clear more than 8 million landmines and other unexploded munitions," Raab had said. The additional fund took total UK aid to Afghanistan this year to £286 million.

NEWS: UK to provide £30 million of life-saving supplies for Afghan refugees — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) September 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the current disbursement of aid was announced amidst the Foreign Secretary's increased visit to the region for "talks on Afghanistan with the focus on securing safe passage for UK nationals and eligible Afghans," the statement said. The UK Foreign Ministry also laid down the government’s four international priorities in its statement. As per the statement, the authorities demanded Afghanistan refrain from becoming a haven for terrorists. Secondly, allow international organisations to access those in the humanitarian plight. Lastly, safeguard regional stability; and hold the Taliban to account for human rights.

(With inputs from @FCDOGovUK/Twitter)

(Image: AP)